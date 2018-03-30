Warmer Friday followed by snow early for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a nice Friday with sunshine and warmer temperatures topping out in the 60s.

The mountains stay dry and warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A cold front moves into Colorado for Easter weekend.

Saturday morning starts sunny across the Front Range, then turns cloudy.

Snow develops in the northern mountains by midday, in northern Colorado by Saturday evening and Denver by late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s.

There will be 1-3 inches of snow accumulation in Fort Collins, Greeley and northern Colorado on Sunday morning. In Denver, a dusting is possible.

It will make for a cold and snowy Easter morning. Plan on temperatures at 6 a.m. in the upper 20s for sunrise services at Red Rocks.

The snow moves away during the day and sunshine comes out by Sunday afternoon.

It will be warmer on Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Then a storm comes in with a chance of snow on Tuesday.

