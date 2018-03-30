Vandalized Thornton church able to put things together for Easter weekend services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A church in Thornton was thankful to hold it’s Good Friday Services after vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage.

On Tuesday, the sanctuary at Destiny Outreach Ministry was a complete mess.

Vandals tore up the sacred sanctuary.

They caused More than $80,000 damage to the church.

The destruction was so bad, members weren’t even sure If they would be able to hold worship services there this Easter weekend.

But the people of Thornton came through.

Throngs showed up to help fix up this small congregation's place of worship,

Pastor Walter Coventry said, “It just kind of blew me away to see the community and people from 10 different churches come by ... and helped us clean up and repair and doing different things here and there...”.

There is still more work to be done.

Cupboards need work.

The piano still needs to be fixed.

But for now things are good.

3 teenagers were arrested for vandalizing this church.

Their motive is still not clear.

Members say they would not have been able to get this place of worship back into shape without the help of some many people.

Easter services will be held at the church at 10 o’clock Sunday morning.