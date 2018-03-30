Saturday’s blue moon will be the last until 2020

DENVER — This weekend’s full moon isn’t visually different but the timing is different for a couple of reasons.

The first reason, it’s the second full moon this month making it a blue moon and secondly, another blue moon won’t occur for more than two years.

Blue moon is a term that applies to the second blue moon in a calendar month. No, it isn’t literally blue.

"Blue moon" means the second full moon of a calendar month… pic.twitter.com/iwHPp2XvAK — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 30, 2018

Space.com indicates that a blue moon occurs every 2.7 years on average.

This full moon occurs Saturday at 6:37 a.m. Mountain Time.

The fourth full moon of the year is called the Sap Moon as it coincides with the time of year when Maple trees start to ‘awaken’ and sap begins flowing again.

The next full moon will be the Pink Moon on April 29th. The next blue moon will be October 31st, 2020; imagine the Halloween moon hype we will have to deal with.