Rain & snow showers for Easter weekend

We are still on track for a few rain & snow showers for the upcoming weekend. We will have some sunshine early on Saturday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. It will be a little windy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain showers will be possible as we head into the evening hours in metro Denver and along the Front Range. They look to be scattered and light.

Some snow showers are possible overnight in Denver and along the Front Range. We are not expecting accumulation. However, areas in northeast Colorado could see light snow totals of up to 2". And, a few inches is also possible in the foothills west of the city.

For Easter Sunday...it will be mostly cloudy & cold with temperatures for sunrise services in the upper 20s to about 30 degrees. I can't rule out a leftover flurry on the west side of town, but every place should be done with the snow. Skies will clear heading into the afternoon making for a better second half of the day. As a result, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s and could reach 60 degrees in a few spots.

We are also tracking rain & snow for your Tuesday and another chance for Friday...which is the Rockies Home Opener.

