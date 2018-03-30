× Police: Woman found tied up in Vail dumpster likely did it to herself

VAIL, Colo. — Police said they found a 31-year-old woman injured inside a small, neighborhood dumpster in Vail Tuesday morning.

After looking into the case, investigators said the woman likely did it to herself.

The Vail Daily reported police found the woman cold and with various injuries and zip ties around her wrists.

“We got out there, she was conscious and breathing, had a little difficult time talking because she was really cold,” Vail police Sgt. Luke Causey said.

“She had some zip ties that were around her hands and feet. She managed to free herself from a few of those. She did still have some around her wrists and ankles and some light marks around her wrists,” Causey said.

Investigators said she didn’t provide them much information about what happened to her but a statement obtained by FOX31 on Friday stated that police have no reason to believe anyone else put the woman in the dumpster.

The woman’s name has not been released and police say they are working to confirm their suspicions. They have not indicated what would have motivated the woman’s actions.

Before she was found in the dumpster, the woman was last seen in Avon on Monday afternoon.