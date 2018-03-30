Paula’s Pick Shake Shack

Shake Shack has officially climbed to the Mile High City! The first-ever Colorado Shack is located in the heart of the River North Art District—a hub for food, art and culture! The RiNo Denver Shack features all the Shake Shack classics along with the exclusive Green Chile CheddarShack, a classic cheeseburger topped with shredded white cheddar, marinated green chiles and scallions.

LOCATION SPECIFICS

Hours: 11AM – 10PM, Sunday – Thursday 11AM – 11PM, Friday & Saturday