Man who menaced good Samaritan following car crash sentenced to 5 years

DENVER — A man who crashed his vehicle on I-70 last April and then threatened and forced a victim to drive him away from the accident was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Jonathan Singlevich, 37, pleaded guilty in January to the original count of menacing and was sentenced today to four years in prison. The additional main charge of second degree kidnapping was dismissed as part of his plea.

In the early morning of April 4, 2017, Singlevich was involved in a single-car accident at I-70 and N. Central Park Boulevard. A passerby witnessed the accident, saw him flee the scene, and pulled over to see if the suspect was OK.

Singlevich threatened and forced the victim to drive him to the vicinity of a nearby motel. Singlevich was also sentenced to one year in prison for attempted escape.

He was on work release from a Denver community corrections facility the day before the accident, with a scheduled return time of 1 a.m., on April 4. He failed to return to the facility after the accident.

He pleaded guilty to that charge in January. The two sentences will run consecutively.