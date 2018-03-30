New York judge found with ‘soiled female undergarments’ after allegedly burglarizing neighbor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County District Court judge has been arrested for burglarizing his neighbor's home and allegedly stealing her underwear, police say.

Robert Cicale, 49, entered a home about 9 a.m. Thursday and after realizing there was a resident inside, he fled, according to police.

The 23-year-old resident called police after she saw a man inside their home. Authorities found him a short time later.

Officers say the judge was in possession of "soiled female undergarments." It is unknown whether the underwear was taken during this burglary or an earlier one.

Detectives charged Cicale with second-degree burglary. Cicale is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.