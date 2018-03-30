Illegal dumping in alleys annoys neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Trash. Lots of trash. That's the trouble in some of Denver's alleys.

Neighbors in the Valverde area, near Alameda and I-25, told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that they are sick and tired of the waste piling up from illegal dumping and transients.

"These alleys get used a lot for dumping," said Tony Claussen, who works in the area. "Everything. It doesn’t matter. Furniture and engines. Metal. Heavy metal. Washers. Dryers. That type of thing."

Claussen works at Pet Scoop - a company that picks up after people's pets. Ironically, he sometimes has to pick up after people who leave the mess behind the business on Byers Avenue.

"We do and it’s not always dog crap, right?" Claussen said.

He also said the city has been cleaning up a lot of the mess after he and others call 311.

The City of Denver sweeps its more than 5,000 alleys twice every year. It also responds to them when residents call. And it can investigate complaints of illegal dumping.

Also, the city saw a decrease in trash complaints in 2017 compared to 2016.

"I used to find a lot of needles and a lot of drug paraphernalia around the edges there. Lot of lean to structures ... temporary type stuff," Claussen said. "And it’s gotten a lot better."

Again, if you have a trash or illegal dumping issue, the City of Denver recommends you report it by calling 311 or going to this website.