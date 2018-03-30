Parishioners chip in to restore Holy Ghost Catholic Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Built and completed in 1943, smack dab in the middle of World War II, sits Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Their first mass was 8 July, 1943. “When you see the opening mass of Holy Ghost, we have some archive photos of that, there is a beautiful military presence," said Pastor Rev. Christopher Uhl.

The first thing you will notice if you visit is the architecture. “Everything is original, there has been very little changes here. One change that’s pretty dramatic however, is the hanging lanterns at Holy Ghost. A lot of people think that they are original, and they are not,” said Father Chris.

The second thing you will notice is the acoustics. “The acoustics here are very wonderful for an organ or for singing."

Celebrating 75 years, Holy Ghost is in need of some tender loving care. “It’s been patched up over the years. Over like 30, 40 years. A lot of terra-cotta has been patched up and repaired," said Father Chris.

Terra-cotta, original door restoration, lighting ... the total cost is around $1.7 million. Most of that money is coming from the parishioners who love their church. “It’s a beautiful harmony and it’s really like a slice of the world when you serve here at Holy Ghost."

And that harmony continues on.

Happy Easter.