Many women have attended a barre class over the years and they know what a tough workout it is. Now more men are starting to trickle into these classes but it hasn't become mainstream at least not yet. So AFAA Fitness Trainer and host of Colorado's Best Joana Canals met up with some of Denver's toughest male trainers to see if they could endure an hour at the barre at Barre3 in Cherry Creek.