Family starts online movement in memory of son who died from altitude sickness

DENVER -- A family from Missouri has started a movement online in memory of their son. He died from the flu and altitude sickness while vacationing in Colorado.

They came to our state on a ski vacation last week, but had to fly back home without him.

James Flath was 26 years old. Everyone knew as "Jimmer."

His parents say he had a great sense of humor and they wanted to do something special to remember him.

So, they came up with a hashtag movement called: "Giver 4 Jimmer."

The idea is to do something kind, take a photo and post it in honor of a young man who, his family and friends say, always fought for the underdog.