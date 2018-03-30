Denver man who died after skiing into tree at Breckenridge identified

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man who died after skiing into a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort has been identified.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office said 72-year-old George Constantine of Denver died after the accident just before 4 p.m. on march 23.

The accident happened on Peak 9. Constantine was taken to Breckenridge Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said Constantine was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He died of exsanguination because of blunt force trauma injuries.

It’s the second death at Breckenridge this season and the 11th since 2015-16.