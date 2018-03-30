Cynthia Coffman facing criticism from LGBTQ groups following remarks on campaign trail

DENVER — Cynthia Coffman, the Attorney General of Colorado and Republican candidate for Governor, is facing criticism Friday night by some groups for her remarks regarding the Civil Rights Commission and LGBTQ protections in Colorado and whether or not she would eliminate it as governor.

In a recording obtained by FOX31, Coffman is asked by a voter: “If you’re elected governor, If we get Republican majorities, if they run a bill that would repeal the 2008 portion of the law (which deals with sexual orientation and gender) that has gender discrimination point, would you sign it?”

Coffman says, “I would” in response.

The controversy, first reported by ColoradoPolitics.com, is that Coffman defended the Civil Rights Commission as Attorney General during the Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case and has been a major supporter of LGBTQ rights in the state, even appearing at Denver’s Gay Pride Parade last year.

Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission is the landmark Supreme Court case involving a Colorado baker who declined a wedding cake service to a Denver gay couple over religious grounds. The Civil Rights Commission represented the gay couple.

FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George traveled to Washington to cover that case last December. Here is an image of Coffman speaking in front of the Supreme Court taken by St. George.

“I am pleased to be here with my team from the Attorney General’s office representing the Civil Rights Commission today representing the Colorado Civil Rights Commission in this case,” Coffman said on the steps of the Supreme Court in December.

VIDEO: In a hypothetical question posed on the campaign trail, @CynthiaHCoffman says she would sign a bill as Governor repealing the Civil Rights Commission's LGBTQ protections. Here is video of her praising the Commission on SCOTUS steps in December. Flip flop? #copolitics pic.twitter.com/jCzoqoelm2 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 30, 2018

Coffman’s campaign brushed off any accusation of a flip flop, saying she is the same candidate as she was before.

“She was asked a hypothetical question and gave a hypothetical answer,” Roger Hudson, a campaign spokesman, said.

One Colorado, an LGBTQ advocate group, released the following statement from their Executive Director Daniel Ramos:

“Given Attorney General Coffman’s positive record on LGBTQ issues throughout her term — whether it was last year’s bill to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s harassment laws, to advocating for banning the harmful, discredited practice of conversion therapy, or defending our state’s nondiscrimination laws in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case — it is very concerning to hear her now seemingly hedge her stance on LGBTQ issues as a candidate for governor. No matter your party, the idea of signing any bill into law that would legalize discrimination against LGBTQ Coloradans should be a nonstarter,” Ramos said.