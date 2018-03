× Colorado Craft Beer Week

Colorado’s breweries will celebrate the state of craft beer at the sixth annual Colorado Craft Beer Week, March 31 through April 7. From Collaboration Fest, Colorado Pint Day, tap takeovers and special events, Colorado Craft Beer Week 2018 is one celebration beer lovers do not want to miss.

What: 5th Annual Collaboration Fest

When: Saturday, March 31st

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver (650 15th St, Denver, CO 80202)

Cost: $65 – $85