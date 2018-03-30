× Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Laurie Booras temporarily suspended

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court temporarily suspended Court of Appeals Judge Laurie A. Booras Friday.

The order came after the Court considered a motion for temporary suspension that was filed by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline.

The order did not say why Judge Booras was suspended and that the investigation would remain confidential.

The Denver Post reported the suspension is a result of a sexual harassment claim against Judge Booras.

Read the Supreme Court’s order here.

Judge Booras is suspended from “performing any and all judicial duties as Judge of the Colorado Court of Appeals on the 30th day of March, 2018, effective upon service, pending the resolution of preliminary or formal proceedings before the Commission,” the order reads.

She has three weeks to respond in writing to the Commission to show why she should not continue to be suspended.