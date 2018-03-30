× Aurora man sentenced to 20 years for killing woman, dumping body

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for killing a woman whose body was later dumped in Clear Creek County.

Shawrae Butler, 22, accepted a plea agreement on March 5 in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and to tampering with a deceased human body in the death of 20-year-old Queen Ashby.

Ashby was found near Colorado Highway 103 southwest of Idaho Springs on April 8, 2017.

Other counts against Butler were dismissed.

An Arapahoe District judge sentenced Butler to 20 years in the Department of Corrections on each count, to be served concurrently.