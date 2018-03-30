× Act fast to donate blood in honor of fallen deputy Zackari Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Fallen deputy Zackari Parrish is being remembered at two blood drives Friday and there is still time to help out.

The Douglas County deputy was killed in a shooting on New Years Eve and three other deputies were injured in the same attack.

Organizers say the blood drives give the community a way to show their appreciation for first responders, while recognizing their service and sacrifice.

If you would like to make a donation, the blood drives run until 6:00 p.m. Friday at Littleton Adventist Hospital and the other is at Centura Health Emergency and Urgent Care.

You can register online to schedule an appointment at a convenient time.