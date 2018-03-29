Student misconduct reports available, but hard to navigate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado law mandates that parents must be able to "easily access" student disciplinary and crime statistics for any school in the state.

That's not a reality – and once you find the information – the FOX31 Problem Solvers found the data isn't always accurate.

By analyzing thousands of police calls, the FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered at least 30 sex assaults reportedly to have occurred inside Cherry Creek schools since 2016.

None were reported to the Colorado Department of Education, a misstep State Senator Rhonda Fields said is actually a violation of the law.

"We shouldn’t have these secrets and we shouldn’t be sweeping things under the rug," Fields told FOX31 after learning about our findings of gross underreporting of school sex crimes.

The "Safe School Reporting" requirements mandate every district report incidents or allegations of drugs, assault, dangerous weapons, sexual battery, destruction of school property – and more.

And that CDE create a way for parents to easily view the information.

After testing the system, FOX31 found it very difficult to find the "conduct" data.

We thought it would be helpful to share with parents how to check their students' schools.

To locate the information, start at the Colorado Department of Education's website. On the top left corner click school view/ data and accountability -- scroll down to data center. Choose your district from a menu on the right side. Open your school by clicking the triangle. There are 8 tabs across the top – choose "students." Three more sub-tabs appear: "Enrollment, Attendance & Truancy and Conduct." Click "conduct." In the video box on the right, three more sub-tabs pop up: Summary, Incidents and Actions. Choose "incidents."

Police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers some high schools are like small cities, so parents should expect to see a fair number of issues.

If not, CDE said, either a certain school is abnormally safe – or it's time to start asking school leaders how and when they report problems.