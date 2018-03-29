State Lawmakers reach compromise to give school security a $35 million boost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- State Lawmakers in the House reached a compromise late Wednesday to boost school security by $35 million.

The bipartisan agreement was struck on the House floor during a marathon budget debate.

“Kids can’t learn unless they feel safe,” Assistant Minority Leader Cole Wist, a Republican who helped broker the deal said.

“I don’t think we should be politicizing school safety,” Rep. Alec Garnet, a Democrat who is the Assistant Majority Leader said.

The allocation still needs Senate approval and the signature of the governor, however early bipartisan support is a sign the effort is on the fast track to becoming law.

If it does become law the $35 million would likely be awarded to school districts as grants. Districts could request funds for more school resource officers or campus improvements.

But not everyone supports the measure.

On Twitter, progressive Democrat and State Representative Leslie Herrod, voiced opposition to the efforts - implying the March for Our Lives gathering did not advocate for more guns and more police in schools.

School resource officers are a nice way to say POLICE in schools. Our schools do not need to be turned into prison. Safety improvements are good. Funding for safety improvements are good. Police in schools is NOT the right response. — Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) March 29, 2018

Fox 31 will continue to follow this development at the state Capitol.