State regulators approve removal of RTD A Line flaggers, push forward to open G Line

DENVER — The people who have been watching over traffic crossing along the Regional Transportation District’s A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport are set to be phased out.

The state Public Utilities Commission approved getting rid of flaggers and relying on automated crossing gates instead along the A Line on Wednesday.

The PUC also approved pushing to open the G Line between Union Station and Arvada. The G Line was supposed to open in fall 2016 but it uses the same crossing gate technology as the A Line.

The change won’t happen right away. The federal government needs to approve the plan for removing the flaggers and the flaggers will only be removed as each of the 11 crossings is verified to be safe.

RTD spokesman Scott Reed said the agency also needs to go over the commission’s written order, which could take a few weeks.

The flaggers have been posted at crossings around the clock since the train line opened in April 2016 because the crossing gates weren’t operating correctly.

Internal testing still must be done before the 11-mile G Line opens.