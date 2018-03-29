Spring showers for Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to enjoy a taste of Spring weather which could include rain & snow showers.

Your Friday will be sunny, breezy & warm in Denver with highs in the low to mid 60s. Get out and enjoy it.

Saturday will be cooler & breezy along with more clouds and a rain shower late in the day or evening. There could be a few snow showers during the overnight hours especially to the north & east of downtown Denver.

For Easter Sunday...we'll start with sunrise services. Sunrise in Denver is at 6:43AM. It will not be a picture perfect morning. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies, a cold north breeze and temperatures starting around 28-30 degrees. So, you'll need to dress warm if you plan to be outside. I also can't rule out a leftover flurry very early in the morning. Otherwise, skies should turn partly sunny during the afternoon with high reach close to 60 degrees. So, maybe the Easter egg hunt takes place later in the day rather than early.

We are keeping an eye on 3 chances for rain & snow in the next 10 days. The first arrives on Tuesday with a few light showers. The second chance is outside of the 7-day forecast, but it's important...it's Friday, April 6th for the Rockies Home Opener. Right now there is a chance for rain & snow showers mainly later in the day. We'll keep a close watch on the timing of that system. And, the final one looks to arrive the following weekend with more snow possible Saturday, April 9th. The weather pattern across Colorado has turn more active, so it's not surprising to see the storm chances which is great news given how dry it has been.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.