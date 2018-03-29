Service dog stolen during carjacking reunited with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- We have a positive update to a FOX31 Problem Solvers story. A local man was just reunited with his stolen service dog.

“Oh I know, I know, oh Mama Mia Mama Mia. Thank you so much, thank you,” Darren Schook said as he hugged Mia and shook hands with the man who found her.

It was a moment Schook thought he’d never have again.

“It’s like what a miracle, to get her back. I feel whole,” Schook said.

It’s been more than three weeks since his pit bull, Mia, was stolen. Mia is Schook’s service dog.

As part of his group, “Fight Breast Cancer not Pit Bulls,” Schook said Mia is trained to go into hospitals and visit those battling cancer and other diseases. On March 4, Schook was carjacked in the parking lot of Taco Bell at Simms and Colfax in Lakewood while Mia was in the back seat.

“I was slow and I’ve been beating myself up that I was slow and didn’t respond quicker,” Schook said.

Schook took to Facebook and contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

With the power of social media the online post was shared thousands of times. At that same time, a good Samaritan spotted Mia and took her in.

“My friend saw her get pushed out of a car at 38th and Wadsworth,” Jon Peters said.

Peters is modest about his willingness to help.

“I’m just doing what had to be done. I’m glad we all won. We all win today.”

Shook is grateful for everyone who took part in hanging up a flyer or sharing the story to bring his Mia girl back home.

“I feel complete now. It’s like my routine. Our routine and I wouldn’t be where I’m at. She makes me a better person.”