Report: Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning turns down ‘Thursday Night Football’ offer

NEW YORK — Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will not be getting into the broadcast booth next season after turning down an offer to be part of the “Thursday Night Football” team on Fox, the New York Post reported.

Manning previously turned down an offer from ESPN to replace Jon Gruden on “Monday Night Football.”

Manning, 42, retired after the 2015 season after helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 for their third championship.

In January, Fox signed a five-year, $3.3 billion deal to televise 11 Thursday night games between Weeks 4 and 15 with simulcasts on NFL Network and Fox Deportes.

Fox also airs the Sunday NFC package.