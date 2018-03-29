× Registered sex offender runs for Town Council in Colorado town

KREMMLING, Colo. — A registered sex offender is running for Town Council in Kremmling, a small town about 35 miles north of Silverthorne.

Richard Terwilliger was charged with sexual assault on a child more than 20 years ago. He plead to a lesser charge, but is still forced to register as a sex offender on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s website.

FOX31 reached out to Terwilliger numerous times Thursday by phone, text message and by knocking on his door multiple times. He never answered or responded to a request for comment.

Terwilliger did tell the local newspaper, Sky-Hi News, “I was a bad person. I made mistakes. I have been the lowest of the low. But I overcame and came back from that. That should count for something.”

But people in the town have mixed reactions about a felon, much less a registered sex offender, running for office.

“I kind of was shocked a little bit when I was skimming through and I saw his picture and his name,” Myki Jones told FOX31.

If Terwilliger was elected, Jones said, “That would just ruin everything in the grand scheme of things. Our entire town’s reputation would sink a lot lower in this county, than it already has.”

So, she sent a letter to Kremmling’s mayor, Thomas Clark, to alert him to Terwilliger’s past and inquired if it’s even legal for a felon to run for office in Colorado.

It turns out, it is legal for felons to run for office, as long as they’ve served their time.

“I think if somebody is a repeat one (offender), I probably wouldn’t want them on the board,” Mayor Thomas Clark told FOX31. “But if they made a mistake once, I believe in rehabilitation. We need to give people a second chance. So, it’s a tough issue but it’s up the people to let me know what they want.”

One of those people who also believes in second chances is Shelly McManus, who’s known Terwilliger for the last three years.

“He’s been a pleasure to deal with and he’s already paid his dues,” she said of Terwilliger. “He’s trying to better his life and himself and I don’t think it should be held against him.”

Ultimately, the voters of Kremmling will decide if a registered sex offender, Richard Terwilliger, will be on the Town Council.

The town’s mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day, which is April 3, 2018.