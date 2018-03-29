× Pink mold, white mold not good for restaurant during a health inspection

Denver Country Club

The restaurant at the country club failed our report card with 10 critical health code violations in February and August 2017. The critical mistakes included:

Pink mold and white mold in ice machines

Banned bug spray

Warm butter

The club did not return our messages so we stopped by. A security guard said, “You are not allowed on the property. If you don’t leave, I will call the police.” Denver Country club which sits along Speer Boulevard passed its follow-up inspection.

Chinook Tavern and Bar

A Tri-County health inspector cited the Greenwood Village restaurant for 12 critical violations during a surprise inspection in February. The inspector marked the following:

Live and dead roaches

Bottles of booze with flies

Handling ready to eat food with bare hands

General Manager Clemens George sent the following comment:

“… we had 26 of our staff members, in addition to myself, participate in an educational on-site training with the Tri-County Health Department inspector, where proper procedures were reinforced.”

Chinook is located at 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle.

Panera Bread

The Littleton location earns the “A” with two perfect inspections in a row.

District manager Cindy Tayler said, “We actually work really hard to create a culture of food safety. We have a lot of best practices in place like time and temp controls, hand washing, employee wellness, product rotation and sanitation. All of those procedures we have in place help us create a culture of food safety.”

Panera Bread in Littleton is at Southwest Plaza.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

