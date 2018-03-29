× Next storm system takes aim at Easter

Expect some patchy fog this morning then partly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain showers this afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs around 50.

The Mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers redeveloping today. Another 1-2 inches of accumulation possible at higher elevations. Highs in the 30s.

Drier, warmer on Friday at 63 across the board.

The next storm system arrives late Saturday and continues on Easter with a chance for snow showers, wind and cooler temps across the Front Range.

Highs on Saturday near 53. Temps fall through the 40s on Easter.

The warm before the storm hits on Monday at 70. Chance of snow and colder temps on Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.