× New beer created to inspire female brewers

LOUISVILLE — The Craft Beer Industry has long been known as a male dominated industry. But an organization aimed at getting more women involved is looking to change that.

The organization is called ‘The Pink Boots Society’. On Thursday, some of its local members held a fundraiser at The Crystal Springs Brewery in Louisville to gain more awareness.

“They are an organization that supports women in the brewing industry,” explained Cari Schnepp, an assistant brewer at The Crystal Springs Brewery.

Schnepp, along with other female brewers in the area, created a two-barrel batch of a beer called ‘Pink Boots Pale Ale’.

The ale debuted at The Crystal Springs Brewery on Thursday. For each glass sold, $1 will be donated to ‘The Pink Boots Society’.

“They basically give education through meetings and they also do scholarships for women in brewing,” Schnepp said.

To learn more about the brew and its brewers, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.