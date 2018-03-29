× LiveLyme Foundation & Tick Tracker

13 year old Olivia Goodreau wants people to know they are just one bite away from getting Lyme Disease. She has been living with Lyme for half her life.

She founded the LivLyme Foundation and created the TickTracker.

TickTracker is a mobile app developed to help educate everyone as well as assist in the fight against tick-borne diseases by logging and tracking tick sightings and bitings. Our goal is to learn where ticks are and are migrating to in order to help educate and prevent against tick-borne diseases.

The LivLyme Foundation is hosting a Gala on April 7th. It starts at 6pm at the Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts building

Tickets are $250.