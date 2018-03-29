Lawmakers consider mandatory parent notification bill for school districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lawmakers addressed student sex assault cases at the Colorado Capitol Thursday. That's just one day after a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation revealed student sex assault cases have gone unreported to the state by the Cherry Creek School District.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that says if a person is charged and a judge determines there is probable cause, school administrators will be required to notify parents if the charges involve the following:

Child abuse

Crimes of violence

Indecent exposure

Sexual assault

Domestic violence

"These are the most egregious offenses that parents should absolutely be notified about to ensure students are being protected," bill sponsor Rep. Brittany Pettersen said.

The bill advanced Thursday.

It's important to note that not all crimes will prompt an alert. The bill sponsors said small mistakes shouldn't result in life-long penalties. But they said when big mistakes are made, parent deserve to know.