× Hockey fundraiser set to benefit fallen Deputy Heath Gumm’s family

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — This weekend a community will come together to honor fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

His hockey family is holding a tribute Hockey game Saturday night at the Sport Stable in Superior.

Members of Gumm’s former team, the Fighting Nemos, will play against United in Blue, a local team made of first responders.

Gumm was killed in the line of duty on January 24 while responding to a disturbance call.

Nathan Burch runs Sport Stable. He didn’t know Gumm but knows many who did.

“I hope more than anything it’s a celebration. I hope that we can just have a good time and play hockey and enjoy that. Because it seemed it was something he loved to do. One of his passions. One of his loves,” Burch said.

He got together with the captain of Fighting Nemos to organize the event.

They have about 150 tickets left. Money raised from tickets sales with go to Gumm’s family.

The games begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10.

For tickets visit the Sport Stable website here.