× Fort Logan cemetery honors Vietnam War veterans

DENVER — It was a cool and clear morning at Fort Logan national Cemetery.

Then, the echoes of warfare, like a memory, broke the silence. They were actually cannons of the Colorado National Guard.

The men who fought in Vietnam were honored Thursday at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The Department of Veterans Affairs calls it the Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemoration.

Men and women gathered to remember and to honor the fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who fought in Vietnam.

Vietnam veterans from around the state were there, like John Lewis Hardy Sr. from Conifer. “I served from ’65 to ’69 in the Mekong Delta on river patrol boats.” It was dangerous duty, but Hardy survived. “I wore home my uniform, I was proud when I came back in ‘68, ‘69, I was hoping somebody would say something,” he said, slightly forcing a smile.

A lot was said to veterans during the 1960s, but most of it was not complimentary or respectful.

Thursday at Fort Logan National Cemetery it was just the opposite.

As the day warmed up, new friends sharing old memories said goodbye.

And silence, once again, settled in.

