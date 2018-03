Please enable Javascript to watch this video

https://www.castlerockhomeshow.com/

Free admission this Friday, 3/30 - Sunday, 4/1. See the latest in home design, remodeling, automation and outdoor living.

@ DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock 80104

(The Fairgrounds is centrally located between Denver and Colorado Springs, one mile east of Interstate 25 at Castle Rock Exit 181.)

Friday 3/30- 12pm-8pm

Saturday 3/31 - 10am-6pm

Sunday 4/1 -11am-4pm

