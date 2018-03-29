Camping gear stolen from Littleton school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A Littleton school that caters to kids who have been traumatized has to cancel its summer camping trip.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of camping gear was stolen from the Shiloh House.

Most of the stolen goods were taken from a storage house outside the school Tuesday.

The equipment was used for Shiloh’s outdoor program.

Many of the Kids who come here have been abused and neglected.

Administrative Officer Shiloh House Anna Miller said, “I was really upset. I felt very sad. Our kids have already been through so much in their lives. To hear that someone would take something that is so important to our kids really made me sad.”

Even more camping gear was stolen from an office inside the school.

Program Coordinator Steve Cashman said, “For a lot of our kids they’ve never been west of 470. They’ve never been hiking. They haven’t seen a real waterfall. They’ve never fished or caught a fish. So, for a lot of these kids it’s a first experience and something we’d like to see them get into as a positive hobby for themselves.”

Cashman had been collecting and fixing donated items for 15 years.

The outdoor program may have to be cancelled.

Shiloh is estimating the gear worth at about $5,000.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

Meantime, Shiloh says it will work to get the camping equipment replaced.

They say they’ll take new or used gear.

If you’d like to help visit the Shiloh House website.