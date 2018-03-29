Blue Moon brewer to launch marijuana-infused ‘beer’ in Colorado in fall

DENVER — A new brew is coming from the inventor of Blue Moon with a little extra in the mix.

Blue Moon will infuse marijuana into its newest drink and will release three versions of the beverage.

It’s supposed to give buyers intoxication without an alcohol headache.

The drinks will contain no alcohol and instead will have special marijuana formulas.

Blue Moon said it will affect users at the same pace as if they were drinking alcohol.

The company plans to have the drinks in stores in the fall — and they will only be available in Colorado to start.

“This is really about brewing great beers that beer drinkers love,” Keith Villa, who developed Blue Moon Belgian Wheat and worked for MillerCoors for 32 years, told USA Today. “You’d just swap out an alcoholic beer for one of our beers.”