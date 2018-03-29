Easter Ham in the Crock Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Dostaler from The Emporium in Castle Rock shows us how to make a ham for Easter in your Crock pot.

If you'd like to find more recipes for the crock pot, you can join the Facebook group Castle Crock.

Lori used the recipe from Spend with Pennies.

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup brown sugar

2-3 sprigs fresh rosemary

8-10 lb spiral cut ham (fully cooked)

GLAZE

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup apple jelly

1/4 cup dijon mustard

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

DIRECTIONS:

Melt apple jelly and whisk together remaining glaze ingredients.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup brown sugar in the bottom of a 6-7 qt slow cooker.

Add ham and pour glaze overtop ensuring you separate the layers of ham and brush with glaze.

Cover slow cooker (see note), add rosemary sprigs and cook on low 4-5 hours.