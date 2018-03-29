25 facts about the Rockies to celebrate their 25th anniversary season

DENVER – The Rockies kick off their 25th anniversary season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. The home opener happens on April 6 against the Atlanta Braves.

After a big year in 2017 going 87-75 and making the postseason as the wild card and several memorable moments, Colorado is excited to see what the Rockies will do this season.

Because the Rockies are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2018, we put together a list of 25 fun facts about our hometown team so you can impress your friends next time you enjoy a game at the ballpark.

1. The Rockies played at Mile High Stadium for their first two seasons in 1993 and 1994.

2. Built in 1995 Coors Field is the third oldest stadium in the National League.

3. The purple seats at Coors Field are a mile high. The seats in the 20th row of the upper deck at the ballpark are to mark exactly 5,280. The playing field itself is actually 80 feet lower at 5,200 feet.

4. Dinger, the Rockies mascot, is a dinosaur because a dinosaur skull was found on stadium grounds while it was being built.

5. Speaking of Dinger, you can meet the Rockies mascot at the games. He’s available for autographs at the top of the third inning on the main concourse right below the Rockpile in center field.

6. The Rockies hold the MLB record for season attendance. It happened during their inaugural season in 1993 at Mile High Stadium. 4,483,350 fans attended that season.

7. The Rockies have never won the division.

8. Rockies had the 8th best attendance in the MLB in 2017 with 2,953,650.

9. The Rockies have reached the postseason four times – each time as the National League wild card team.

10. The only time the Rockies made it to the World Series was in 2007 – but they were swept by the Boston Red Sox.

11. The Rockies most wins in a single season happened during the 2009 season when they went 92-70.

12. First baseman Todd Helton played his entire 17 year career with the Rockies before announcing his retirement in 2003.

13. Coors Field has a heated infield and grass. 45 miles of cable run underneath to help melt early spring and fall snow in Colorado and they also help keep the grass green during the dry summer months.

14. A ball at 20th and Blake will travel 9 percent farther than it does at sea level stadiums. That means a ball hit 400 feet at sea-level Yankee Stadium would travel about 440 feet in Denver.

15. Elevation also plays a factor on pitching. Curve balls become less snappy and fastballs get about six inches more thanks to the decrease in resistance.

16. In 1999, 303 homers were hit at Coors Field. It remains a record for the most dingers at any ballpark in one season.

17. Coors Field is tied with Fenway Park for the most cycles hit in a ballpark. That’s pretty impressive considering Coors is significantly newer than Fenway. Nolan Arenado had a memorable one during the 2017 season.

18. A Rockies player has won a Silver Slugger Award for the National League for the past three seasons. Nolan Arenado has won for best third baseman in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Charlie Blackmon was won for best outfielder in 2016 and 2017.

19. According to a 2014 story by Business Insider, the playing field at Coors Field covers 2.66 acres, 0.18 acres more than the average ballpark (2.49 acres).

20. KWGN Channel 2 was the first Rockies’ over-the-air television broadcaster.

21. Rockies’ managers have won the Manager of the Year award twice in franchise history: Don Baylor in 1995 and Jim Tracy in 2009.

22. Coors Field is made of 1.4 million bricks – and each have the words “Coors Field” engraved into it.

23. The very first game at Coors Field on April 26, 1995 ended in a walk off home run in extra innings. The Rockies beat the New York Mets 11-9.

24. In 2002, Coors Field became the first MLB stadium to build a humidor room that stores baseballs at the MLB recommendations of 70 degrees and 50 percent humidity.

25. When Coors Field opened, seats in the Rockpile sold for only $1. Although it costs more like $4-$8 now, it’s still widely considered to be one of the best places to enjoy the game.