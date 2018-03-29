19-year-old with autism missing from Willow and Florida in Arapahoe County

Photo Gallery
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old with autism is missing late Thursday night.
Gabriel Jones was last seen in the 1300 block of South Willow Street, near East Florida Avenue at 7:30 p.m. He wasn’t wearing a coat so the sheriff’s office wants help finding him.
Gabriel’s description:
- 5’10” tall
- 180 pounds
- Dark blue t-shirt with orange lettering
- Black sweat pants
- White shoes
He was still missing as of 11 p.m. Thursday night. Anyone who sees Gabriel can call 911.
39.692850 -104.886943