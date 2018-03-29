19-year-old with autism missing from Willow and Florida in Arapahoe County

Posted 9:39 pm, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47PM, March 29, 2018

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old with autism is missing late Thursday night.

Gabriel Jones was last seen in the 1300 block of South Willow Street, near East Florida Avenue at 7:30 p.m. He wasn’t wearing a coat so the sheriff’s office wants help finding him.

Gabriel’s description:

  • 5’10” tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Dark blue t-shirt with orange lettering
  • Black sweat pants
  • White shoes

He was still missing as of 11 p.m. Thursday night. Anyone who sees Gabriel can call 911.