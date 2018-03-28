Chihuahua in Kansas gives birth to whopping 11-puppy litter

OLATHE, Kan. — A little dog might have won a spot in the record books by having a very big litter, according to KCTV.

A Kansas Chihuahua gave birth to 11 puppies on Friday — which happened to be National Puppy Day.

“One came out, one more came out, two, three and four more came out,” said Josie Brown, who is fostering the puppies. “She was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there.”

The Unleashed Rescue Group was getting regular updates from the Browns as mom made her way through more than 12 hours of labor.

“When we had about eight, we were like ‘whoa, she’s not done,'” said Danielle Reno of Unleashed Pet Rescue. “And then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack.”

All 11 puppies were born healthy.

The story is even more improbable considering the mother was rescued from a hoarding situation.

Unleashed Animal Rescue said it will be about 10 weeks before the pups are ready for adoption.