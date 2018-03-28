Vail police find injured woman inside dumpster with zip ties around wrists

VAIL, Colo. — Police say they found a 31-year-old woman injured inside a small, neighborhood dumpster in Vail.

The Vail Daily reports police found the woman early Tuesday cold and with various injuries and zip ties around her wrists.

According to the National Weather Service, the overnight temperatures were in the teens and 20s.

Eagle County paramedics took the woman to Vail Health Hospital. Her name has not been released.

Police said before she was found in the dumpster, the woman was last seen in Avon on Monday afternoon.