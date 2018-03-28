× Unique 2 Colorado Products

Spring44 is inspired by a natural spring located on East White Pine Mountain in Colorado’s Buckhorn Canyon. The property is extremely remote, accessible only by navigating an 11-mile dirt road, culminating with a 2.5-mile jeep trail climbing 2,000 feet of elevation. The property has the distinction of being surrounded by 160,000 acres of National Forest. Spring44 spirits are made with this Rocky Mountain artesian mineral spring water and include vodka, honey vodka, gins, barrel aged gin, amaro and single malt whiskey. Taste pure Colorado spirit.

Good Day Chocolate is a Boulder-based supplement company distributed in retailers nationwide and online. We are supplement geeks with a chocolate obsession. Founded by a doctor, we chose chocolate because it’s a real food with natural health benefits that our bodies metabolize effectively. Whether you’re tired, tense, or simply craving a healthier treat, Good Day Chocolate has you covered! Each product does exactly what it says and is packed with premium supplements made with delicious Fair-Trade dark or milk chocolate. Now that’s mood food!

Tree Line Bloody Mary Mixes is a business I started in late 2016 because I thought it would be fun to have some delicious unique flavors of bottled bloody mary mix! Typically in stores you only see spicy or mild bloody mary mixes, I have yummy flavors like mango jalapeno, pineapple habanero and cucumber dill. I also have a pepper mix that is a blend of jalapeno, habanero and serrano peppers and is one of my top sellers because of the delicious pepper flavor. Tree Line Bloody Mary Mixes are made with high quality ingredients, nothing artificial, no unnatural preservatives, no chemical thickening agents and my mixes have great flavor and depth. We often hear people say “I didn’t like bloody mary’s until I tried your mixes” ! We are based out of Arvada and source most of our packaging and ingredients locally. All of our flavors are named after a 14er and have some fun facts about that mountain on the label. We’re available in over 35 stores in the front range and summit county and we also can be found at a number of local festivals and they are all listed on our website.