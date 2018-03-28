Snow, rain to arrive for Wednesday evening commute: How much and what to expect

DENVER — A storm system coming in from Wyoming will bring some more rain and snow to the Denver metro area for the Wednesday evening commute.

After reaching a high temperature of 50 degrees around noon, a cold front will bring in cooler temperatures along with the chance of rain and snow.

Timeline (Denver metro)

Rain, snow, and thunder are all possible for Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins starting around 4 p.m. and lasting throughout the evening.

It will switch over to snow by 9 p.m.

The heaviest snow will end around midnight. Roads could be wet and slushy for the Thursday morning commute.

Accumulation

Along the Front Range there will be about 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. We will be on the lower end of that in Denver.

The ski areas on the Continental Divide can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning.

