Rain & snow followed by more rain & snow

Rain & snow showers will be with us through the evening hours. Later tonight the showers may turn to all snow for a period of time. Light accumulation of around an inch is possible in parts of metro Denver and along the Front Range. While this is good moisture tonight's storm will NOT deliver the deep snow that Monday's storm brought to the area.

We quickly turn our attention to another fast-moving cold front expected to arrive over the weekend. Right now the timing brings scattered rain showers to the Denver area late on Saturday. We could see another period of light snow during the overnight hours into early on Sunday. And, light accumulation is a possibility. So, there could be a coating snow for early on Easter Sunday along with some clouds that could limit sunrise for early services. You will need to dress warm early on Sunday as temperatures are forecast to start below freezing.

