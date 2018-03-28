Clear in morning, with more rain, snow moving in Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Plan on changing weather on Wednesday across Colorado as a storm system races in from Wyoming.

The high temperature in Denver of 50 degrees will occur about noon ahead of the cold front.

Sprinkles are possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins around lunch with a rain/snow mix moving in for the evening commute. Snow will fall by 9 p.m. with 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Snow tapers off early Thursday morning, but plan on a slushy morning commute.

The ski areas on the Continental Divide can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning.

Friday will be a dry and warmer day across the Front Range.

Saturday starts dry, then another storm system moves in late in the day.

Snow is possible across the Front Range late Saturday and through Easter that could hamper sunrise services at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

