× Police identify suspect in Lone Tree bowling alley shooting

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police identified a suspect in a shooting nearly a week ago at a bowling alley in Lone Tree, and they want the public’s help in finding him.

The shooting happened at Bowlero Thursday, March 22 at 9255 Kimmer Drive. One person was injured and is currently recovering.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Peter Viet Le for his involvement in the shooting, Lone Tree police said.

He’s described as an Asian male, 5’9″ tall, 150-170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Lone Tree police at 303-339-8150.