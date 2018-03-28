× Police identify suspect in deadly Thornton neighborhood shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing another man at a home in Thornton on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Michael Kourosh Sadeghi, 32, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Police were called to a home in the 4600 block of East 106th Drive just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sadeghi was arrested at his home a short time later.

He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility awaiting his court appearance on Thursday.

The victim in the shooting will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.