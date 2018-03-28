× Parker police release body-cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting

WARNING: The video is graphic and may not be appropriate for some viewers

PARKER, Colo. -- Authorities have released body-cam footage from when Parker police shot and killed a suspect during an exchange of gunfire in November.

On Wednesday, officials ruled that the shooting of Michael Marin, 35, was justified by police and that the man was shot 15 times.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 near an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road.

Marin had a lengthy criminal history with warrants for violent felonies, and is believed to be responsible for robberies at three fast-food restaurants in Mesa County.

He had outstanding warrants, was in a stolen vehicle, and just four hours before the shooting police say he tried to rob a pharmacy in Lakewood.

“The reality is you point a gun at police, you refuse to follow their instructions and you continue to show aggressive behavior consistent with what you’ve done before you are going to be shot and killed. That is going to happen,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

It turns out Marin tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine.

Marin died at the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured.