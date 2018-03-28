× No decision from Denver City Council on possible mayor investigation

DENVER — City Council members in Denver are still tight lipped about their thoughts on an investigation into the sexual harassment claims made against Mayor Michael Hancock.

After an almost three-hour executive session on Tuesday night, City Council President Albus Brooks told FOX31 the city’s attorney would release a response on Wednesday.

When we followed up on Wednesday, he said there would be no response.

“Yeah it’s too soon,” City Councilman Rafael Espinoza said.

Councilman Espinoza wouldn’t answer our questions about any specifics. He told FOX31 all comments would have to come from the City Council President, Albus Brooks. Brooks told us he couldn’t talk either.

City Council President Albus Brooks said, “I would say we’re going to get our attorney to respond to their attorney that’s what would say.”

Both Brooks and Espinoza did say if an investigation into the mayor’s behavior did happen there would need to be a formal, public vote. That vote hasn’t happened yet, and it’s a vote that may never happen. The city council is still deciding if it even wants to vote.

“Nothing has been decided,” Brooks said.

The Mayor’s office continues to say he’ll cooperate with whatever the council decides.