Nine-year-old boy fighting for his life against mystery illness

AURORA, Colo. – A nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital, sick with a mystery illness that is destroying his lungs.

“He loves to play outside with his sister,” his father, George Hernandez told FOX31. “He’s an outgoing kid.”

Fernando Granados lives in Farmington, New Mexico with his family. The boy first fell ill on January 28.

“One morning he woke up sick, throwing up,” Hernandez said. “He ends up going to school. He comes back. He’s worse so we rushed him to the ER.”

Fernando stayed in the hospital for eight days and was eventually sent home with a respiratory machine.

“Turns out he wasn’t going to be fine,” his father said.

On February 10, Fernando’s ninth birthday, he was airlifted from Farmington to Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora. He has been there ever since.

“He’s had a really rough time since he’s been here. It’s a roller coaster,” Hernandez said.

He says his son has been in and out of a medically-induced coma for more than a month. The boy’s lungs are also failing.

“They’re trying to get his lungs going because they’re so stiff,” he said. “Doctors told me it’s like having a brick in there.”

Originally, Fernando tested positive for hantavirus. The often deadly illness is spread through mice and rat droppings. It is an airborne virus.

“The crazy thing about it is you only have to breathe to get it,” Hernandez said.

Farmington is a farming community where barns and sheds are common. Hernandez says he has no idea where his son would have contracted the rare virus.

“We have no idea. We’re clean freaks,” he said.

There is no cure for hantavirus. According to the CDC, about one in three people who contract it will die.

Where there is gloom though, there isn’t always doom. While he still has severe symptoms, he says the tests on Fernando now come back negative.

“That’s what the doctors are saying, that it’s not hantavirus anymore,” Hernandez said. “It’s just confusing, so you don’t know what’s going on.”

Now that hantavirus has been ruled out, Fernando’s family says it gives them hope that whatever is making the little boy sick has a cure.

“He’s still in a bad spot but we’re definitely more optimistic than the first few weeks,” Hernandez said.

Fernando’s family has started a GoFundMe account to help with the unexpected medical and travel costs.

Hantavirus is very rare.

Hantavirus cannot be spread from person to person. It is most often contracted during the spring and summer when stirring up dust from mouse nests or mouse droppings in areas with poor ventilation.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headaches and severe pain in the legs and back.

To protect yourself from the virus: