New ‘tiny homes’ village for homeless coming to Denver

DENVER — Born in Newton, New Jersey, 27-year-old Kim is on the run from an abusive relationship. She was homeless until now.

Kim is one of 11 former homeless people who now live in the village. The first tiny home village is called Beloved Community Village.

Located at 38th and Blake Street in Denver, the 10′ x 12′ single-room shelters may not impress most people, but it’s a godsend for some. “Oh my God, so grateful, like eternally grateful,” Kim said.

And soon, there will be a brand new, tiny home 2 village. There will be eight units for women and the transgender community in particular.

Tiny home village 2 will be built right next to Saint Andrews church in the parking lot.

Kim is happy to hear about the new village being built, but offers a word of caution, “As long as you kind of like that who is coming in, because you do want to help as many people as possible but you also want the village to work.“

Kim says the best part of living in one of these tiny homes is the autonomy. Something she says she cannot get as a homeless person.

Groundbreaking for the new set of tiny homes will take place in early summer.